September 05 is celebrated as Teachers’ Day all over the country to commemorate the great deeds and teachings of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. It is the day we pay respect and gratitude towards our teachers who came into our lives and made us a better person by teaching us great life lessons. It isn’t just the common man who reminisces about the good old school days today, Bollywood celebs are also in retrospective mood.

Some B-townies shared nostalgic posts and Tweets today and made us think back to our school days.

Sara Ali Khan expressed gratitude towards her ‘Simmba’ director Rohit Shetty. She wrote, “Happy Teachers’ Day @itsrohitshetty Sir!! 💐💐

Thank you for being the kindest, warmest and most giving person I know. And thank you for trying to teach me not just my job, but how to be a better person each time I meet you. 🙏🙏💪🔝 #simmba #gratitude#boss“

She also thanked her ‘Kedarnath’ director Abhishek Kapoor for seeing the potential in her and casting her for the film. She wrote, “शिक्षक दिवस की बहुत शुभकामनाएँ @gattukapoor । इस दिन पर मैं आपका शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहती हूँ कि आपने मुझे केदारनाथ की इस यात्रा पर ले जाना उचित समझा। इस मौक़े के लिए, आपके प्रोत्साहन के लिए और मेरे प्रति आपके धीरज के लिए मैं हमेशा आपकी आभारी रहूँगी।🙏🙏🙌🏻🌸🌸 #kedarnath#jaibholenath #shambhu“

Preity Zinta tweeted, “I want to thank all my teachers today who have taught me everything I know & most of all my mother who has taught me to be humble, down to earth, to pray, to forgive & to be spiritual # TeachersDay # Mom # Thankyou“

Anushka Sharma, who is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Sui-Dhaaga, tweeted, “Celebrating the ones who teach us how to be the best version of ourselves with their own experiences of hardships in life… Happy teachers day @ Varun_dvn @ Sharatkatariya # ManeeshSharma @ yrf @ SuiDhaagaFilm“

Anupam Kher took to Twitter and tweeted, “”They inspire you, they entertain you & you end up learning a ton even when you don’t know it.” On # TeachersDay # BalwantGargiji, # AmalAllana & # AlkaziSaab for teaching me basics of acting & giving me a solid foundation. Will always b indebted to them “

"They inspire you, they entertain you & you end up learning a ton even when you don't know it."

Actress Nimrat Kaur Tweeted and shared gratitude.

Bollywood’s ace singer Shaan too took to Twitter and penned down a nostalgic tweet.

How did you celebrate Teachers’ Day? Don’t forget to thank them!