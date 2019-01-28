B-Towners Gushing Over Sania Mirza’s Adorable Baby Boy Izhaan

Share

A baby is a mesmerizing gift of god and you can never thank enough to nature and god that enables you to start your beautiful journey with merriment. Ace tennis player, Sania Mirza and cricketer Shoaib Malik gave birth to the cutest baby boy on October 30, 2018. Since then, Sania is on cloud nine. She announced her pregnancy to her fans on Instagram handle and also she kept her fans updated while sharing her pregnancy journey.

After giving birth to Izhaan, soon tennis sports champion started working out for her coming back matches. She made her first public appearance post Izhaan’s birth on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with her sister and they both looked stunning.

Recently, she took her social media handle and posted the most happening and adorable picture with Izhaan. She captioned the picture as, “I’ve known love in its purest form through you My boy Ps- he loves the camera and tv we just watched baba @realshoaibmalik winnnn #izhaanmirzamalik #allhamdulillah”. Here is the picture she shared. Also, have a look at the snaps she posted along on her Instagram story:

As soon as the picture was posted, it started receives overwhelming comments by the top industrialists including Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Genelia, Riteish and others. While Pareeniti Chopra wrote, “I’ll die”, Priyanka Chopra commented, “Sooo cute”, followed by heart and kiss emojis. Also, Mahesh Bhupathi commented on the same, “Yessss, is he missing me???”, to which Sania replied, “@mbhupati haha not yet”. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Adorable”, along with two heart emojis and Neeti Mohan wrote, “Awww this is pure love”. Here are the screenshots of the comments posted by the celebs:

