‘Baba Ramdev Pro’: Internet Reacts To Dhanush’s ‘Captain Miller’ Look!

Actor Dhanush has proved his acting mettle in both Bollywood and Tollywood. He is a national sensation and his skills are much appreciated by millions. Recently, the actor took everyone by surprise with his latest unrecognisable look.

Dhanush was spotted at the Mumbai airport in his upcoming film ‘Captain Miller’ look. He was sporting a brand new look which featured a long and thick beard along with long hair. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani posted the exclusive clips of Dhanush walking out of domestic terminal of the airport making everyone stunned at his new look.

Dhanush, who was stopped by admirers for pictures, was seen wearing street style fashion. He appeared in a purple hoodie with black joggers and sunglasses.

Fans who failed to recognise Dhanush in this new look took to comments to drop interesting takes on it. While some hailed the actor for his dedication towards a certain role, others compared him to Baba Ramdev. One user wrote, ‘Killer Miller’. Another penned, ‘Mujhe laga baba ramdev kapde pahan kar gaye’. A third one stated, “Baba Ramdev Pro.” “I think Baba Ramdev par biopic banne wali hai,” wondered a netizen. Another asked, “Baba Ramdev is that you?”

For the unknown, the National Award-winning actor Dhanush is reuniting with his ‘Karnan’ director Mari Selvaraj. for a film soon. His first collaboration with Mari proved to be his highest opener at the box office. Dhanush’s forthcoming Tamil action drama ‘Captain Miller’ is directed by Arun Matheswaran. In the film, he will reportedly play double role, as a father and son. Dhanush was last seen in ‘Vaathi’ or ‘Sir.