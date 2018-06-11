Like every year, this year too, renowned politician Baba Siddique threw a lavish Iftaar party in Mumbai on Sunday night and it was indeed a star-studded affair. Gracing the event with their presence were seen Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Iulia Vantur, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Zareen Khan, Suniel Shetty, Arbaaz Khan among others.

Salman never misses a chance to attend Siddique’s Iftaar bash. And this time, he wasn’t the only one attending as the entire cast of Race 3, including the director, Remo D’souza had also accompanied him at the bash. From Salman’s co-stars Saqib Saleem, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol to his family members, Arpita Khan and daddy Salim Khan, everyone was spotted at the party.

Apart from the popular Bollywood faces, many from the telly land were also spotted at the party. Celebrities like Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Mahhi Vij with hubby Jay Bhanushali, Kritika Kamera and various others added glitz and glam to the event.

Baba Siddique and son Zeeshan Siddique played the best host of the evening and greeted their guest with undisguised pleasure.

Here are some of the inside pictures from Siddique’s Iftaar bash. Scroll down and take a look: