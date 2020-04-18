Babita Phogat’s tweet around Tablighi Jamat has got her in trouble. Even her account was suspended and revoked only after she deleted the tweet. Now, she stands stern on her views despite getting all the hate and threats. But others from her industry like Jwala Gutta and from the Film industry like Swara Bhaskar have slammed her for this tweet.

Swara Bhasker wrote in her Tweet, “Babita ji, yeh statistics bhi dekhein. Kya inn lakhon bakhtgano ke Corona test hue hain? Kripya ispe bhi tippini dein. Aur Tabligi Jamaat ke program ko Delhi Police ne permission kyun di, yeh sawaal bhi uthayein. Baaki aapke fan to hum hain hi. (Babita Ji also see these statistics! Have these millions of devotees been Corona tested? Please comment on this too! And also raise a point why did the Delhi Police give permission for the religious program of Tabligi Jamaat! But, I will anyway be always your fan.)”

बबीता जी @BabitaPhogat यह statistics भी देखें! क्या इन लाखों भक्तगण के corona test हुए हैं? कृपया इसपर भी टिप्पणी दें! और तबलिग़ी जमात के प्रोग्राम को दिल्ली पुलिस ने permission क्यूँ दी.. यह सवाल भी उठाएँ! बाक़ी आपके फ़ैन तो हम हैं ही! 🙏🏽🙏🏽😊😊 https://t.co/ngqi1yYWEv — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 17, 2020

While Jwala Gutta Tweeted, “Before d trollers start their attack am here just as an Indian cos when I won medals for the country no one saw which religion I followed or which caste I belonged to, my win was celebrated by every Indian every time…pls let’s not divide our great country let’s stand united”

Before d trollers start their attack am here just as an Indian cos when I won medals for the country no one saw which religion I followed or which caste I belonged to,my win was celebrated by every Indian every time…pls let’s not divide our great country 🙏🏻 let’s stand united — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) April 17, 2020

Jwala also commented on Babita’s videos and said, “Sorry Babita I don’t think this virus sees race or religion… I request you to take back ur statement …we are sportspersons who represented our great nation which is secular and so beautiful…when we win all these people have celebrated us and our wins as their own!!”

Sorry babita I don’t think this virus sees race or religion..I request you to take back ur statement …we are sportspersons who represented our great nation which is secular and so beautiful…when we win all these people have celebrated us and our wins as their own!! 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) April 17, 2020