‘Bacche Ko Fasa Liya’; Netizens React As Malaika Arora Gets Candid With Beau, Arjun Kapoor!

Malaika Arora’s latest social media post with beau, Arjun Kapoor is going viral all over the internet. Netizens are age-shaming the duo mercilessly.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the most talked about couples in the Bollywood entertainment industry. The couple never misses any opportunity to make fans happy with their mushy romantic pictures.

Malaika Arora shares mushy pictures with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora took to her IG Handle today and shared jaw dropping pictures with Arjun Kapoor. They attended the private premiere of their uncle, Anil Kapoor’s new film, ‘The Night Manger’. For the outing, Malaika opted for a grey hued pantsuit which she paired it with white pointed heels. Arjun looked stunning in a moss green oversized shirt and grey-hued pants. Malaika captioned the picture as, ‘Ur smile n laughter r infectious @arjunkapoor

Netizens mock Malaika and Arjun for their latest pictures

Malaika’s latest picture with Arjun kapoor spoke volumes about her loving relationship with him. The pictures were not taken optimistically by a few netizens as they started to troll them brutally. One netizen labelled Malaika Arora as ‘sugar mommy’. Another comment could be read as, “Bacche ko fasa liya”.

Malaika Arora’s plans for second marriage

Malaika Arora voices her opinions and choices freely in front of media interactions. In the reality show, ‘Moving In With Malaika’, she divulged her plans for a second marriage. She mentioned, “Out of the two sisters, if anybody was probably going to get married again it would be me. So I think I deserve the bangle, not my sister.” She revealed her plans of settling down with Arjun Kapoor in future.