The Big B of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan is not just a sensation in reel life but in real life as well. Be it leaving everyone stunned with his phenomenal performance on screen to win over people with his sassy tweets and heartwarming blog posts, the actor definitely knows how to do it all.

While the legendary actor is often seen giving a sneak peek into his personal life by sharing pictures with his family members (especially Aaradhya) on social media. But it’s only rare that he comes out in open to share his conversations with his loved ones.

Recently, the ‘Black’ actor wrote a blog post in which he revealed about a sweet conversation that he had with his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, while he was spending his Sunday with his family.

The conversation was about Amitabh Bachchan’s latest advertisement for a brand which he performed in an acapella style for the first time.

Read Amitabh’s blog post here to know what the conversation was all about:

“AND then to be in the company of yogic contortions of dear Shweta in and at the same location .. dissolve in the regimens and out in the Vit D region for that middle of the day meal ..

with daughter … to be joined .. in great enthusiasm with the little one and her Mother .. looking very ‘chic’ – the little one – , her own new vocabulary .. !!

And most shy and composed during her process of morsel consume …. her conversation after a few bites .. ‘Dada ji , I did like your Ad., ..!’

I express wonder .. ‘which one ..?’

‘the one with the many funny faces ..’

‘O, the acapella ..’

‘what is that’ she wonders .. ‘the word when all the sounds of the song are done with body parts ..’ I inform ..

A quiet .. understanding look as the matter under discussion penetrates her computerised brain and then .. off to play ..

I am of certain, that word ‘acapella’ shall appear suddenly, days later, during some other conversation with the little one .. and be surprised .. well not really .. this generation has stopped surprising us .. they are little miracles .. !!”

