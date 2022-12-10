Bad Bunny Announces Break In 2023 To Celebrate His Accomplishments; Deets Inside!

After entertaining millions of fans and releasing his studio album Un Verano Sin Ti this year, the rapper Bad Bunny is all set for a vacation in 2023. Bunny disclosed to Billboard in their most recent cover story that he will be on a break in 2023 to spend some time with himself and concentrate on himself.

“2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements,” Benito described. “We’re going to celebrate. Let’s go here, let’s go there, let’s go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I’ll go to the studio, but there’s no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón. You’ve worked your ass off.”

For Billboard‘s No. 1’s case, Bunny opened up on his grotesque year along with his several touring breakthroughs. Especially, the rapper described what it denoted to witness the El Último Tour del Mundo tour hit bigger platforms compared to his earlier time on the street, indicating the “flip” he experienced in his career during those times.

“My career has had a lot of overturns, several points of inflection where I’m here, and then unexpectedly I’m there. So that tour was extremely cabrona, very ecstatic,” Bunny stated. “When I moved to the stadiums, my sole point of reference was the stadium shows in Puerto Rico [in December 2021]. Those two shows in Puerto Rico were tough, difficult, and challenging. I aged three years, I profess. I relished it in the end, however there was too much stress.”

“And I believed this tour would be the same, however from the very foremost show in Orlando, it has been so much pleasure,” He remarked further. “I normally don’t go out much, but on this tour — both in the U.S. and here — I’ve spent time with the team and the dancers, we’ve gone out to dinner, it has been more chill. I’ve tried my best to relish the moment to the fullest.”