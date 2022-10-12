Bad News For The Fans Of ‘Taarak Mehta’, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani Diagnosed With Cancer!!

How doesn’t know about Dayaben and Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma, the longest running comedy show of TV world is liked by people even today. People love every artist of this show very much. Especially Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben. may have gone a long way from the show, but fans are still waiting for her. For a long time, a news is coming that Dayaben will return but till now no whereabouts of Dayaben has been found. But now a very bad news has come out for Dayaben’s fans. According to some media reports, Dayaben aka Disha Vakani has been diagnosed with cancer.

Disha Vakani

The news is coming that Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben, has been diagnosed with throat cancer. Disha Vakani has had this problem due to her peculiar voice in the show for a long time. When asked about Dayaben’s style of talking in the show, in 2010, Disha said that it is very difficult to maintain the same voice, but by the grace of God, there was no damage to her voice or throat. She had also told that she used to shoot continuously for 11-12 hours daily for the show with that voice.

Disha Vakani

This comedy show has been entertaining the audience for the last 14 years and airs on SAB TV from Monday to Friday at 8:30 PM. All the actors of this show made their own identity through this show, but after Disha left the show, the producer of the show Asit Modi has not been able to find any face to play Dayaben in TMKOC.

There is also discussion that Aishwarya Sakhuja or Kajal Pisal can play Dayaben in the show. However, it has not been confirmed yet. At the same time, Sachin Shroff, who plays Tarak Mehta, has been replaced by Shailesh Lodha, but the fans are still missing Shailesh.