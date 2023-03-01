Actress, dancer Nora Fatehi has come a long in her career. Today she is one of the most successful stars of the industry. A throwback video of Nora has gone viral where she is seen telling about a shocking incident of being misbehaved by a co-actor and slapping him.

Nora Fatehi Reveals She Slapped A Co-Actor

Nora Fatehi spoke about her ordeal at a show. She said that it happened during the shoot of her debut film, Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in Bangladesh, which released in 2014.

She revealed that she slapped a co-star for misbehaving with her on set, and then he slapped her back. She also said after she slapped him once again, he pulled her hair and they got in a ugly fight.

She said, “Ek co-actor tha, badtameez tha mere saath to maine thappad mara usko. Fir usne thappad mara mujhe (my co-actor misbehaved with me so I slapped him. He also slapped me back).”

Nora revealed about it on The Kapil Sharma Show in November last year. She had appeared the sets of the show for the promotions of her film An Action Hero with Ayushmann Khurrana.

As she was laughing while telling about the incident, she got trolled mercilessly.

Nora Fatehi’s Work Front

She is currently in North America with Akshay Kumar and others for an ‘entertainment’ tour. Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa and Aparshakti Khurrana are also part of the tour. Nora will be next seen in Sajid Khan’s 100 Percent with John Abraham and Shehnaaz Gill.