Bahu Bani Babes! Devoleena’s Hot Photos In Black Swimwear Go Viral.

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee known for her famous TV serial Saath Nibhana Sathiya as Gopi Bahu is on vacation mood. On Wednesday, the former Bigg Boss contestant took to Instagram to share a video montage, where she can be seen dancing by the pool in black swimwear. She is an Ideal bahu of Indian TV but her latest profile is proof that she is “Sanskari” as well as a glam queen.

Brought up from Assam and working in TV serials like Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto and web-series Sweet Lie and Lunch Stories is termed as Devoleena achievements. She was celebrated her 36th birthday, last month, shared glimpses of how she spent her special day. Posting a pool picture, she wrote in her caption: “And yes it’s indeed a special day. Happy wala Birthday to me.” “Happy Birthday to me… And the party begins… Thank you all for all the gifts and flowers and cakes.” Another post was shared by the diva.



“Indeed, it was a fantastic beginning of a new journey with lots of strength, love, kindness, and happiness,” she captioned the Instagram Reel. She thanked her friend Harshita Jajodia in her post and added, “Thanks to my reels guru for making this so beautiful. ” She added a caption on her latest Instagram pics.

Her latest poolside dancing videos and hot sizzling photos increased the hotness on social media as well. Fans are mesmerized by her hot looks which may bring of Tsunami of comments and likes on her social media accounts.