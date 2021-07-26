Bahubali Prabhas Greets Amitabh Bachchan as “The Guru Of Indian Cinema”, ProjectK Begins

Bahubali Prabhas Greets Amitabh Bachchan as “The Guru Of Indian Cinema” at the Mahurat shot of ProjectK.

As project K starts, actor Prabhas welcomed legendary Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan by saying,

‘Honour for me to clap for the Guru of Indian cinema”

Actor Amitabh Bachchan had left his fans amused when he shared on his social media account that he was going to Hyderabad city for a fresh project. Reaching there the actor joined the shoot of his next movie with Prabhas. The film movie will be directed by Nag Ashwin.

On the day of Guru Purnima, actor Amitabh Bachchan gave a muhurat shot for the much-hyped movie that stars Bahubali fame actor Prabhas. The film, is being directed by Mahanati celebrity Nag Ashwin, and the other star is dazzling Deepika Padukone. On weekend actor Prabhas shared a picture on his Instagram account, telling his fans that the work on his new movie has started in Hyderabad.

Prabhas wrote in his post

“On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK”

He wrote along with the picture. It looks as if the makers have for the time being titled the film ProjectK.

T 3976 – .. for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali #actorprabhas @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms pic.twitter.com/xxOhZKjmds — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 24, 2021

Later, Amitabh Bachchan shared the same picture from the shooting sets of the Prabhas-starrer mahurat shot. He also tagged actor Prabhas as the “icon” along with the words such as “created cinematic magical waves throughout the country and the world with Bahubali.”

Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s Post:

“.. for the Mahurat shot of #ProjectK .. what an honour to be behind the clap being given by the icon that created cinematic magical waves throughout the Country and the World with Bahubali @actorprabhas,”

There is a new whole world being created in RFC for the movie. It is told that it is going to be one of the most costly Indian projects to date. Talking about the project Nag Ashwin told that the story, script, and whole universe that is going to be created for Prabhas’s movie. They are still in the planning phase. Every set related to the movie has to be built exclusively for the movie from zero, and the duo is aiming to give their best to the projectK.

T 3975 – .. travelled .. and the mahurat of first day tomorrow .. a new film a new beginning , a new environ ..

'NEW' never fades .. it grows exponentially — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2021

Actor Amitabh Bachchan had earlier tweeted and hinted at his new project. His tweet was like, “travelled … and the Mahurat of the first day Tomorrow… a New Film a new beginning, a new environment… ‘NEW’ never fades … it grows exponentially.” The post left his fan following amused as they had already inferred that the actor is warming up for the Prabhas film project at Hyderabad.

Bachchan said, nonetheless, the actor had not revealed the details of his project.

Nag Ashwin’s directorial projects Actor Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan first time together. On the other side, actor Prabhas will also be seen in movies such as Radhe Shyam and Om Raut’s Adipurush, whereas actress Deepika Padukon has movies such as 83 and Fighter on her list.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan lately shot for the movie GoodBye, which cast him opposite actress Rashmika Mandanna and this movie will be directed by Vikas Bahl.