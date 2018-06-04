It has only been a month since Aishwarya has joined the popular photo-sharing app, Instagram, but the actress has already become a master at it. She is often seen sharing photos of her and her family members on social media. And that’s exactly what she did today.

On the occasion of daddy-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and mommy-in-law Jaya Bachchan’s 45th wedding anniversary, Aish took it to her Instagram account to share a beautiful family picture on social media. In the picture, Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya and nephew Agastya could be seen posing with Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Along with the picture, the actress wrote a heartfelt note for the two, which read, “Happyyy Anniversary Pa n Ma Love, Health and Happiness always God Bless”.

Aishwarya’s hubby and actor Abhishek Bachchan too took it to social media to wish his parents. The actor shared a lovely picture of Jaya and Big B. Along with the picture, he wrote, “I wish that both of you continue to laugh and love for the next 45 years too. Happy 45th anniversary Ma and Pa. I love you.”

Coming to Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, the two tied the knot at a friend’s apartment in a low-profile wedding. The wedding was attended by close family members and friends of the couple.

Earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter account to thank his fans and well-wishers for their lovely wishes.

He wrote, “T 2825 – They that give love and send greetings on our 45th marriage anniversary .. my gratitude and love .. स्नेह और आदर उन सब को , जिन्होंने जया और मुझे, हमारी विवाह जयंती पे बधाई भेजी है ,, अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद”

T 2825 – They that give love and send greetings on our 45th marriage anniversary .. my gratitude and love .. ❤️ स्नेह और आदर उन सब को , जिन्होंने जया और मुझे, हमारी विवाह जयंती पे बधाई भेजी है ,, अनेक अनेक धन्यवाद pic.twitter.com/vPoCtwNqSz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2018

In his latest blog post too, he expressed his gratitude towards them saying, “The flowers and wishes adorn the house in the advance greetings for the morrow – our Wedding Anniversary, June 3rd, 1973 .. now 45 years..! Many among the Ef and the other social medium send their greetings and love and I reciprocate them, with equal love and graciousness ..”