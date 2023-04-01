‘Bajirao Mastani’ Star Cast Reunites While Ranveer Singh Hugs Nicks Jonas At NMACC Opening

Last night was a star-studded affair, with the biggest names from both Bollywood and Hollywood gracing the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The event was a fashion lover’s paradise, with Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Gigi Hadid among the stylish attendees. But it was also a reunion for some of our fave B-Town BFFs – Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop chatting as they caught up during the festivities.

The internet has been buzzing with excitement as behind-the-scenes videos from the event have surfaced. It seems like a mini ‘Bajirao Mastani’ reunion occurred, capturing co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone in deep conversation while Ranveer Singh shared a warm hug with Nick Jonas. PC was also seen smiling and hugging Karan Johar at the event.

The moment. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra embraced each other with a warm hug, and Ranveer Singh welcomed Nick Jonas was a delightful sight to behold and captured by many paps. The ladies were in high spirits, chatting away and clearly thrilled to catch up. Watching their joyous reunion was a treat for all the fans who adored their chemistry in Bajirao Mastani. One can only hope that this trio will grace the screen together once again. Let’s keep our fingers crossed!

The red carpet was ablaze with glamour and style, as Priyanka donned a stunning silver gown with a sheer cape while Nick looked dapper in all-black formal attire. Deepika Padukone also made a statement in her embroidered shirt and pant co-ord set, complete with a gorgeous cape. Her bold maang tikka and ear cuffs added an extra touch of elegance. Ranveer Singh went for a classic look, sporting a beige sherwani and twinning with his beloved wife.

The star-studded event saw the attendance of numerous Bollywood bigwigs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri, Aryan, Suhana, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Junaid, Azad, Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, and Mira Rajput, among others. The night was full of glitz, glamour, and sheer magnificence!