Bani J & Sapna Bhavnani Brutally Trolled For Locking Lips, Come Out To Slam All Haters

Section 377 has been removed from the Indian Constitution but how good is the Indian society in accepting homosexual relationships. It seems that it would certainly take forever for the people of India to accept this idea. Why do we say that? Well, here’s a story by Sapna Bhavnani featuring ex Bigg Boss contestant Bani J and her about to lock lips. What follows next is the thinking the Indian society needs to get rid of.

Sapna Bhavnani recently took to her Instagram stories to share a picture with her sunshine Bani J. The hairstylist shared a picture with Bani J sitting by the seashore which went viral on the internet for unwanted reasons. While the wonderful women shared a picture of them about to lip-lock, in no time, social media went berserk about the celebrity’s lip-locking picture. Bani and Sapna received a lot of hatred from the netizens for the picture with people flooding them with many mean and shameful comments.

Sapna was shocked to see such hatred in people despite being in the 21st century. She took to her social media to give the haters a befitting reply and spoke her mind. Talking about how the country will never change and move ahead, Bhavnani backed her stand for freedom and asked the people of the community to come out in open about their sexuality and speak for themselves. Check out the stylist’ strong message here: