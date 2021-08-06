Barbadian singer Rihanna becomes the richest female musician in the world

Barbadian singer and model Rihanna, who came into the limelight by supporting the Indian farmers movement, has once again come into the limelight. This time, she has come into the limelight not because of her outspoken opinion on any political issue, but because of her earnings. In fact, pop star Rihanna has become the richest female musician in the world.

According to the ‘Forbes’ list, at the age of 33, Rihanna has a net worth of $ 1.7 billion i.e. Rs 1,26,27,61,70,000. Rihanna has also become the second richest female entertainer in the world after Oprah Winfrey.





Born in Barbados, Rihanna’s real name is Robin Rihanna Fenty. According to the report of ‘Forbes’, apart from her songs, Rihanna also earns from ‘Fenty Beauty Cosmetics’. She is the owner of 50 percent in this cosmetic company. The rest of Rihanna’s earnings comes from her ‘Savage x Fenty Lingerie Company’. Rihanna’s fashion brand “Fenty Fashion House” is primarily based on cosmetics and skin care products



Rihanna started her cosmetic company in 2017. The remaining 50 percent stake in this company is owned by Bernard Arnault’s LVMH company. Rihanna is also the queen of social media, giving superhit songs like ‘Don’t stop the music’, ‘Love the way you lie’, ‘Umbrella’. 101 million on Instagram, while Rihanna is the fourth most followed person in the world on Twitter with 100 million followers. Rihanna is a pop singer as well as a great actress. The Hollywood movie Battleship and Ocea