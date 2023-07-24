‘Barbie’ Margot Robbie Faked Her Own Death: Actress Reveals; Check Out Reason Why!

Margot Robbie once faked her own ‘death’ to scare a babysitter off! Margot Robbie’s story about faking her own death as a child is truly unbelievable. Read on to find out more!

Margot Robbie, the delightful and accomplished actress, recently shared a cheeky childhood secret in an interview with BBC Radio 2. The Barbie star told a strange and amusing account about her imaginative attempt to frighten off a babysitter she didn’t like. Let’s take a look at young Margot Robbie’s escapades.

To promote her latest film Barbie, the actress has embarked on a big promotional tour. As a result, she, her co-stars, and director Greta Gerwig went all out in promotion.

Margot Robbie’s Attempt To Fake Her Own Death.

In addition to her acting talents, the actress is known for playing practical jokes on her co-stars. Previously, she made all of the castmates wear pink as a prank to immerse them deeper in the world of Barbie.

Margot’s favourite babysitter was Talia, whom she thought was quite cool. Talia was replaced by a much older babysitter, but fate had other plans.

“We got a new babysitter, but I actually wanted my old babysitter back in, Talia,” Margot explained. Talia, who was like 16, was so cool.” We got this much older lady in and I wasn’t happy about it,

Unhappy with the change, Margot was resolved to express her displeasure in an unconventional manner. Margot refused to take a bath as a rebellious act, which understandably made the new babysitter grumpy. That’s when the wicked wheels in Margot’s head started turning. Margot giggled as she described her wild idea, “I thought, “I’m gonna show you,” and so I wrapped myself in ketchup and sat on the tiles naked for 45 minutes until she discovered me.”

“Did she run screaming from the house?” inquired the interviewer. “Oh, yeah!” she exclaimed. Ryan Gosling remarked, “You produced your own death,” to which Margot smiled and answered, “Yes, I did.”

Margot’s clever ploy paid off when the babysitter discovered her lifeless body coated in ketchup and brandishing a kitchen knife. Margot’s dramatic retaliation was a resounding success, as the horrified babysitter rushed screaming from the house.

May be the end of her mischievous days, but Margot Robbie continues to shine on the big screen with her talent and charisma. Fans eagerly await the arrival of Barbie, recalling the actress’s fascinating childhood stories.