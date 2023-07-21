‘Barsaatein’ Actor Kushal Tandon Says He Reached 115 Kgs After Back Injury, Shares How He Got Back In Shape

TV actor Kushal Tandon is one of the most popular faces of telly town. He is back after a long break with a bang. Currently, the actor is starring in Sony TV’s romantic drama ‘Barsaatein- Mausam Pyar Ka’. In this show, he has been cast opposite another famous actress of TV, Shivangi Joshi. Fans are loving the chemistry between these actors.

Before signing ‘Barsaatein- Mausam Pyaar Ka’, Kushal had to go through a tough training. The reason was his bed rest of 6 months due to a back injury. This has made the actor put on a lot of weight. In a recent interview, the actor talked about his increased weight and shared how he had reduced it.

Kushal reveals how he got back in shape

According to Pinkvilla’s report, Kushal revealed that he had suffered a serious back injury and was on bedrest for almost 6 months. He told that he had injured his back while doing somersault. His weight increased a lot during this period. The actor disclosed that his weight reached about 115 kg. After this, he decided to go to Thailand where he took up hard weight training and managed to lose 12 kg in just one month. In the next two months, Kushal took up the challenge of going from 115 kg to 90 kg. He then worked hard to get back to his desired weight.

The handsome hunk further said that he has now started taking his health more seriously. He works out twice a day to maintain his weight. Sharing his routine, Kushal said that he wakes up at 6:30 in the morning, goes for his training sessions, returns home and then leaves for his busy 12-hour shoot. The actor feels that the injury was indeed a blessing as it made him understand the value of giving importance to his physical health.

Kushal’s Work

Kushal Tandon became a household name with shows like ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ and ‘Beyhadh’. He was also seen in the reality shows ‘Bigg Boss’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.