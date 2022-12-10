‘Bartan Ke Bhi Gender Hai’: Milind Soman Gets Brutally Trolled For Promoting Dishwashing Gel For Men!

Bollywood actor and supermodel Milind Soman is well known for his passion for fitness, his marathons, and his workouts. He is quite active on social media. His pictures as well as videos go viral on social media. But he is in the headlines for an another reason.

The actor posted an Instagram post. In the post, he was seen promoting macho dishwashing liquid. In an attempt to normalize household chores performed by one, the brand seemingly promoted another stereotype that black is the color of men as well as masculinity.

The video opened in a gym where a young man was seen bragging about helping his mother prepare food. “I am a bit tired as I washed all the dishes last night. I often help my mom, we should.” Then Milind Soman entered. he said, “Wow, what a brag. Go on, did you enjoy? Now, here is Vim Black (which shows a bottle of dishwashing liquid). Now wash all the dishes and keep on bragging.”

The video ended with Milind Soman giving a pose with the bottle. He said, “Vim Black, easy to clean, more to brag.” As the name suggests, the bottle in the video is not the usual yellow or green for the brand, but black. After the video surfaced online, netizens brutally trolled Milind Soman. They criticized him for genderization. They commented fiercely.

They commented, “This is so wrong, Kaam ko genderize kar lia. Matlab black bole toh manly hogaya. C’mon! C’mon! Yeh kya kia,” “Actually a better ad would be if the man would be shown washing the dishes with this n woman getting attracted to him… AXE effect se bhi jyada effective rahega,” “Yeah, of course ! Some men need a ‘Vim black for men’ to be able to feel manly enough to do the dishes because regular Vim mein lagta hai k bartan dhona bhi,” “For men… Bc bartan ke bhi gender hai” etc.