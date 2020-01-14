BB 13: After Shehnaaz Gill’s Clingy Behavior Towards Sidharth Shukla, Himanshi Khurana Says, ‘Ye Same Usne Meri Life Me Kia Tha’

Shehnaz Gill has been getting a lot of limelight recently for her growing clinginess towards Siddharth Shukla. Even Salman Khan has warned Sidharth Shukla that Shehnaz Gill has actually fallen in love with him and he should be aware of that. She was seen slapping Sidharth Shukla and then herself and then even making out with Sidharth Shukla later. This has shocked the audience of Bigg Boss and many are confused about her behavior.

The evicted contestant, Himanshi Khurana took to her Twitter handle and shared that the way we are seeing Shehnaaz behave on Bigg boss 13 right now, is exactly how she ruined her personal life. Each and everything she has been doing on the show lately, has happened with her before in real life. She said she had kept quiet about it and maintained her silence. She wrote, “Now people will understand……ye exact story shehnaz ne meri personal life me kia tha……meri personal life totally spoil hui……. ik ik cheez same ……main chup rehti hu it doesn’t mean main rude hu.”

Meanwhile, it’s going to be a family week on Bigg Boss 13, and Shehnaaz Gill’s father will be seen entering the show.