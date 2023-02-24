BB14 Winner Rubina Dilaik’s Sizzler Look In Cut-Out Dress Breaks Internet; Fans React!

Famous actress Rubina Dilaik has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time. Be it her acting skills or gorgeous looks, the diva has always made headlines as well as wowed fans. Over the years, Rubina has been a part of several fictional as well as non-fictional shows. She won the hearts of the audience with her reel as well as real personality.

She has a huge fan following who passionately root for her. They never miss an opportunity to shower their love on her. Apart from this, she is quite active on social media. The beautiful Rubina often treats her fans with amazing pictures as well as videos. Recently, the actress shared some sizzling pictures. These are setting fire to the internet.

On her Instagram, Rubina shared a series of pictures. In the pictures, she took a daring avatar. In the pictures, the actress wore a golden sequined cut-out dress while flaunting her plunging neckline. She captioned it, “Behold!!”

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans were quick to leave their reactions. She made heads turn with her sizzler look. One user commented, “Didn’t expect this serve, to happen all of a sudden. You’ve got the instagram on fire babe.” Others commented, “Speechless,” “hot,” “fire” etc.

On the professional front, Rubina was the winner of Bigg Boss 14 season. She participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 too. She became one of the finalists. After that, Rubina set fire to the stage of the famous dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. with her exceptional dance moves.