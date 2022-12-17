BB16: Fans Decide To Quit Watching Show As Abdu Rozik’s Eviction Leaves Viewers Teary-Eyed!

Bigg Boss 16 will get a little extra emotional in Saturday’s episode. In a new promo shared on Instagram, the contestants get emotional when Bigg Boss asks Abdu Rozik to come out of the house. They all hugged Abdu in the house in tears. Abdu’s removal came as a shock to everyone as he broke down. He bid the inmates a final farewell.

Colors TV shared a video. They said that Abdu has to say goodbye to the housemates. They asked if everyone is also feeling bad after his eviction from the house.

The promo started with Bigg Boss asking Abdu to say goodbye to the inmates. It asked Abdu to meet the housemates before coming out of the house. Abdu became emotional after hearing Bigg Boss’s speech. This left his friends Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare absolutely shocked. Abdu hugged his close friend Sajid Khan too.

Abdu hugged Shiv and said that he will miss him. He called him his brother. On the other hand, Nimrit hugged Abdu warmly. Sumbul Toqueer wiped away Abdul’s tears after his eviction. Everyone is emotional and depressed.

Fans became sad as they sounded depressed. They commented, “Hum toh show hi uske liye dekh rahe hai,” “Bohot bura lag raha hai..Ankit ya Sajid ko out hona chaiye tha…Abdu ko nhi.. Abdu ke liye BB dekhti thi,” “We want Abdu back,” “Abdu, we love you, you are shining star. God bless you” etc.

Many of Abdu’s enthusiasts left emotional messages in the comments section. They asked Bigg Boss to bring him back on the show. Abdu is one of the most famous contestants of Bigg Boss.