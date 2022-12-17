BB16: Salman Khan Slams Sajid Khan For His ‘I Love Tatti’ Prank On Abdu Rozik But Netizens Aren’t Convinced!

Bigg Boss 16 is performing well on the TRP charts even without having many known faces from the showbiz. It recently grabbed attention of netizens when director Sajid Khan played a prank on Arabian social media influencer Abdu Rozik. Users trolled the filmmaker for crossing his limits with someone who doesn’t even understand our language. Now, in the promo of ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’, host Salman Khan is seen slamming Sajid over the same but netizens are not convinced.

In the teaser, Salman is seen bashing Sajid and telling him that he too didn’t appreciate the joke. He further asked him at what cost did he do it. As Sajid clarifies that it was not at Abdu’s cost at all, Salman simply closes the chapter by telling Abdu to not tolerate such jokes from next time. What is pissing off the viewers is the fact that Salman did not say much to Sajid. They reminded the actor of his tone when he schooled other contestants in the past. Some also said that since Sajid is a close friend of ‘Colors TV’s favorite’ Nimrit Kaur Aluhwalia, he will never be bashed properly on the show.

“You call this bashing! Someone put videos where rubina, asim, Umar used to get bashed by Salman.. this is what you guys calling bashing?! Shame on all of you,” wrote one user. Another asked, “Isko bashing bolte hain.”

Besides this, Abdu’s management team has also expressed their disappointment over the kind of treatment he is getting inside the house. Take a look at it here:

For the unversed, Sajid wrote ‘I Love Tatti’ on Abdu Rozik’s back. The latter was trying to impress and confess his feelings to his crush Nimrit on her birthday.