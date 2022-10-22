BB16: Shefali Jariwala Disapproves Of People Treating Abdu Rozik Like A Child, “I feel Angry”

Television personality, Shefali Jariwala is still remembered for her music video, Kaanta Laga. Besides this, her stint on Bigg Boss 13 is also something one cannot forget. She had added spice to the already popular season that featured famous names like Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. In a recent conversation with a leading daily, Jariwala shared her views on the ongoing season of the reality show.

Not seeming impressed with how Bigg Boss 16 is turning out to be, Shefali said that she is happy with her decision of becoming a part of season 13 as things inside the house have changed now. “To be honest, I think it’s a little boring. I feel everyone is being guided in terms of how to conduct themselves. That’s not how Bigg Boss works. We didn’t have anyone telling us what to do. But I guess there’s a change in the format this year. I’m glad that I was a part of season 13 (laughs),” she stated.

When asked about her favourite contestant of the current season, the Ratri Ke Yatri 2 actress named singing sensation from Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik, who is winning immense praise from others too. Shefali quoted, “What I like the best about him is that he’s a part of a Hindi show and has so much to contribute and is actively involved in everything that’s happening in the house despite not knowing the language. Hats off to him for that! He’s my absolute favourite contestant. The only person I see playing the game is him. Others are either just crying or fighting.

Furthermore, the 39-year-old actress expressed her disappointment over contestants of the current season treating Rozik as a kid. She asserted, “I feel very angry when I see people hugging and kissing him and treating him like a child. Poor thing! I want to tell everyone to not look at him as a short person but as a human being. I believe he’s a 19-year-old. Would anyone of us like it if people keep pulling us, hugging us and carrying us around? I wouldn’t!”

Bigg Boss 16 is grabbing eyeballs for various reasons. The love angle between Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta is transforming to be the major highlight this year.