BB16: This Popular Member Evicted From The Show, Bigg Boss Gets Its Top 5 Contestants!

The countdown to the season finale of Bigg Boss 16 has begun. Season 16 is coming to an end and TV’s most controversial show is changing every second. Another elimination will take place in the next episode. As a result of this evacuation, viewers of the performance could receive an electric shock of 340 volts. According to some reports, a midnight eviction took place at the Bigg Boss house, where everyone’s favorite and strong contender for the Bigg Boss 16 trophy was evicted. Let’s see who leaves the show.

Nimrit kaur Eliminated from bigg boss house

Bigg Boss 16′ finally got into the top 5 nominations. In fact, there are reports in Midnight Eviction that Nimrit Kaur was kicked out of BB’s house. However, there is no official confirmation of this news. However, during this midnight eviction, ordinary people near Bigg’s house Boss were called to vote for a candidate at Bigg’s house. Nimrit received the lowest score in this poll. Under such circumstances, according to this public order, Nimrit was kicked out by Big Boss.

Shiv Thakre, Priyanka Chowdhary, MC Stan, Shaleen Bhanot, and Archana Gautam Are Top 5

Let us tell you that all of this will be shown in the episode that will air today, February 6th. In such a case, only five contestants remain in the running for the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. Shiv Thackeray, Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary, MC Stan, Shaleen Bhanot, and Archana Gautam are among them. Nimrit’s departure from the house following Sumbul Tauqeer’s eviction will be shocking. Nimrit’s leaf has been removed from ‘Bigg Boss 16,’ and any other contestant will have to wait until today’s episode.

Fans Are saddened by Nimrit Eviction

Fans are deeply saddened by Nimrit’s eviction. Since the beginning of the show, the actress has been considered a strong contender for the Bigg Boss trophy. In the show, he is shown breaking, fighting, and arguing several times, much to the delight of the audience. However, this news about Nimrit upset fans. The Bigg Boss 16 final will take place on February 12, and everyone will determine the winner of the season.