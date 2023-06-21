‘Be Quite’: Public Gets Angry After ‘Adiupurush’ Writer Manoj Muntashir Says ‘Hanuman Bhagwan Nahi Hai’

The latest offering from Bollywood ‘Adipurush’ is facing a lot of backlash. While some are criticising the dialogues of the film, others are calling out the makers for the looks given to holy deities in the movie. Amidst all this, statements from the writer of ‘Adiupurush’, Manoj Muntashir are grabbing attention.

Manoj’s shocking claim

Manoj, who was already in controversies regarding the dialogues of ‘Adipurush’, further created trouble for himself by giving a statement on Lord Hanuman. He said something which has hurt the sentiments of the people. Manoj has claimed that Hanuman ji was not God. He was a follower and it was us who turned him into a God.

In an interview given to Aaj Tak, the writer stated, “Bajrang Bali Bhagwan nahi the. Who bhakht the. Unhein baad mein humne bhagwan banaya hai (Bajrang Bali was not God. He was a devotee. We made him God later)”.

Public reacts to Manoj’s statement

This statement of Manoj is getting criticized a lot on social media. People are advising him to keep quiet as he is making things worser. One user wrote, “Can we ban him for good. He is hurting more and more sentiments by going to the news channels.” Another stated, “He is just making it worse by every word he is saying.” “There is a difference between saral bhasha (simple language) and tapori bhasha (street language) and he knows that very well!” read a comment.

A fourth one said, “Omg, I can’t believe this man is still not accepting his faults. It hurts. He is defending himself everywhere. He has written such dialogues intentionally.” “Tum Murkh ho Manoj. Abhi bhi chip ho jab, Samay hai,” advised a user. About ‘Adipurush’

Let us tell you that there has been a huge decline in the collection of ‘Adipurush’ on Monday. The film’s earnings have decreased by 70 percent on the first day of week. It seems like as controversies surrounding the film are gaining momentum, people are losing interest in watching the film.

For the unversed, ‘Adipurush’ is based on epic ‘Ramayana’. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Sonal Chauhan, and Siddharth Nigam. The film has been made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore.