‘Beaten Up For Going Out With White Girl’: Shekhar Kapur After Becoming UK’s PM

Indian-origin politician, Rishi Sunak has scripted history by becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. He is receiving congratulatory messages from all over the world. He is making people in his homeland proud with this achievement. Like many others, renowned filmmaker, Shekhar Kapur also grabbed the opportunity to acknowledge Sunak’s feat.

Kapur, who is known for helming films like Mr India, Masoom, Bandit Queen and Elizabeth shared that when he first went to the UK, he saw the Indian community living in extremely bad conditions. He also opened up about facing racial discrimination there. In the end, he appreciated Sunak for being a part of the global shift.

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar wrote a note that stated, “When I first went to the UK as a student, Indians were most likely seen sweeping the floors at Heathrow. Or corner shops. My friends randomly called me Abdul and was beaten up because I dared go out with a white girl. Thank you #RishiSunak you are part of a huge global shift.”

Shekhar Kapur went to the UK to study Chartered Accountancy. In the 1970s, he worked there also as a chartered accountant and Management Consultant.

Meanwhile, the internet is abuzz with memes on the uncanny resemblance between the newly appointed PM of the UK, Rishi and former Indian cricketer, Ashish Nehra. The two are so similar in looks that social media users in India are dubbing Ashish Rishi. For the unknown, Rishi Sunak became the 57th Prime Minister of the UK after winning the support of over half of the Conservative Party MPs.