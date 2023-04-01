‘Beautiful Upbringing’; Fans Praise Aishwarya And Aradhya As They Steal Limelight In Traditional Dresses!

Several Bollywood celebrities attended the opening ceremony of the Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s Cultural Center (NMACC). Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also attended the event along with her daughter Aaradhya. The sight of Aaradhya made people talk about the ceremony when the mother-daughter couple arrived in their traditional costumes.

Aishwarya Rai With Daughter Aradhaya At Ambani’s Event

People shower them with love when they see both. For the star-studded event, Aishwarya opted for a lush green lehenga and paired it with a beautiful moss-colored dupatta. The lehenga choli is simple, but the edges of the sleeves and the hem are beautifully decorated with intricate stones and simple motifs.Aaradya, dressed in a simple baby pink anarkali with minimal fringe and silver embroidered choli. Angel Aishwarya’s classic bangs look as glamorous as ever, and there’s no doubt she’s become a fashionista too.

Fans React Seeing Aradhaya Bachchan In Traditional Anarkali

Fans couldn’t take their eyes off Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aradhaya Bachchan together.The two attended the NCCC, where all eyes were on the mother-daughter duo. As usual, Aishwarya is protective of her daughter. Both can be seen in traditional avatars. When they saw Aaradhya, people always praised Aish for how well she taught her daughter manners and everything else.

Netizens Praise Aishwarya Rai for Giving Nice Upbringing to Daughter

Reacting to the photo many users showering love on Aradhaya By commenting and sharing the pics on social media. One user wrote, “Aishwarya Gave her daughter nice upbringing” While one another wrote, “Look at Aradhaya How well ahe is dressed. While looking at the other celebrity’s kids they have no values and ethics”.meanwhile many users also made fun of Aradhaya Hairstyle saying, ” This family really need good hairstylist “.Seeing the two of them together, the city bus didn’t hesitate to praise them.