Padmaavat beaut, Deepika Padukone is undeniably one of the most beautiful actresses we have in B-town. Her simplistic looks and natural beauty is something we all adore, but there are some secrets about her gorgeous looking face and physique!

Well, we have brought you those tips that include her beauty rituals and even cheat meals, that she herself told in an interview!

Morning Routine

Deepika says she checks her phone (who doesn’t?) in the morning and have glass of water in every hour as it is important to stay hydrated!

For a Long Day At Work

She always carries the L’Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Mascara to plump up her lashes and to make her eyes stand out ( oh, maybe that’s why her eyes are the most beautiful asset). Also, she keeps a bright pink or red lipstick with her self one such as, L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Lip in Aphrodite Kiss and obviously, the essentials such as sunscreen and moisturizers are always in her bag!

Her Beliefs

She believes that ‘less is more’ when it comes to makeup, maybe that’s why we always see her as one of the most simplistic looks yet she looks elegant. She doesn’t believe in over boarding and lengthy skincare routine, she likes to keep it as natural as possible.

Workout Routine

She likes to do whatever that suits her mood. Earlier she was into yoga and now she is hooked to running! But she also makes sure that she is engaging in physical activities at least four times a week to maintain that gorgeous figure!

Self-pampering and Cheat Meals

Deepika likes to relax or pamper herself with a spa, she calls herself a ‘spa junkie’ and when she is not doing that, she naps or clean stuff around her, she feels its very therapeutic. Coming to cheat meals, her meals include Rasam with rice and pickle and a dense chocolate cake!

While Travelling

As her skin tends to dry up due to the air conditioning in flights, she never forgets to carry her L’Oréal Paris Hydrafresh Aqua Balm to keep it moisturised and fresh. Moreover, she always dressed comfortably when she is travelling.