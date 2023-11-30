‘Because I’m Aging’: Jennifer Lawrence Responds To Rumors Of Plastic Surgery

Hollywood’s beautiful actor Jennifer Lawrence haa been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The attention has recently been placed on celebrities over how plastic surgery fits into their lives, owing to how much time they spend in front of the camera. The most recent subject of such discussion the Hunger Games actor.

Jennifer returned to set with 2023’s No Hard Feelings after quietly married Cooke Maroney and welcoming their first child. The comeback also pushed her right back into the spotlight, a familiar position for the 33-year-old actress who rose to fame in her early twenties. However, this led to a harsh response from the general public, sparking rumors that the star had undergone surgery.

The Red Sparrow actress clarifies once more that she is not having eye surgery, but rather is simply applying makeup. Jennifer Lawrence attended the Dior Fashion Show, which sparked speculation about plastic surgery. Netizens were quick to remark a major change in her appearance compared to her previous appearances.

Jennifer Lawrence Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors

Jennifer Lawrence recently interviewed Kylie Jenner, who spoke up about the rumors of her having plastic surgery. The Hunger Games actor responded fiercely in a recent interview with Kylie Jenner, refuting any rumors of face Surgery and crediting her young appearance to makeup skills and graceful aging.

Jennifer Lawrence denied having cosmetic surgery, instead claiming that cosmetics has incredible altering effects. “The makeup is also capable of incredible things as I work together with Hung [Vanngo], who overlines the lip, and I call him a plastic surgeon due to everyone thinks I have had eye surgery as soon as I started working with him.”

The actress responded to critics on social media, denying reports that she had a nose operation or lip fillers, claiming that her new look is the consequence of natural aging. Jennifer continued, “I started at 19, so I can get the prior to and afterwards pictures from when I am 19 to 30 and I am like, ‘I grew up.'” “I lost baby weight in my face, and my face changed because I’m aging”. “Everyone assumed I had a nose job, “I have had the exact same nose,” I said. My cheeks smaller in size. “I appreciate you bringing it up,” she continued.

Kylie Jenner Goes Out In Favor Of Jennifer In Response To Rumors Of Plastic Surgery

Kylie Jenner, who has been in the spotlight since she was a youngster, consoled Lawrence and claimed she understood what she was going through. She acknowledged that it was difficult to deal with people constantly complimenting your appearance.

Kylie Jenner, who appeared on the cover of Interview’s 2023 Winter Issue, stated that she has always been highly self-assured and has no plans to change who she is, especially now that she is a mother.