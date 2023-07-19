‘…Before Depriving Small Indie Film’: Filmmaker Onir Takes Indirect Dig At Karan Johar Over His Rant On Movie Clashes!

Famous director Onir is known for making independent films on bold subjects. Though his films are not big budget, they come with a strong message. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his disappointment over the makers of ‘Merry Christmas’ announcing their film’s release date on the same day as director’s much-delayed project ‘Yodha’. Now, Onir has seemingly attacked Karan Johar while putting forward his thoughts on the entire matter. His statement seems like a veiled remark targetting double standards of the filmmaker.

Onir took to Twitter to take a sly dig at Karan. He wrote that big Bollywood releases get upset when there is another big budget release on the same day. They talk about how we should all stand united in the industry. But same people don’t think twice before depriving a small-budget indie film of a tiny number of good shows to survive.

While ranting about film clashes. Karan had posted on Threads. He stated that he did not like the way studios and producers are moving forward. Without even discussing on phone, a big budget film has been announced to clash with his film. The director said that it is futile to call the film industry a fraternity if they don’t stand united in these tough and challenging theatrical days.

For the unversed, Sriram Raghavan’s ‘Merry Christmas’ and Karan Johar’s Yodha will clash on the box office. They will release in theatres on December 15.

‘Merry Christmas’ is dark comedy thriller starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. It is a bilingual (Hindi and Tamil) release. ‘Yodha’ is an action film featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashi Khanna. It is produced under Karan’s banner Dharma Productions.