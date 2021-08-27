Being A Part Of Miranda House Like A “Dream Come True”, Says Mouni Roy!

As the race of getting admission to Delhi University has been started. Taking the studies to the next level is very important as well as excited. Being a part of Delhi University is the dream of all students, not only in Delhi but across the country. College Life and Joy is a one-time experience for all and every student. They have different expectations and experiences throughout the memorable journey.

Television’s hot and sizzling, one and only Naagin Mouni Roy recalls her college days again. Before being a part of the film and television industry, Mouni was a student of Miranda House, 2005 batch. Her love for literature lands her in Delhi University in B. A Hons English. In a recent conversation with a news outlet, the actress recalled the wonderful time she spent in college and shared that how her father insists her to take admission to a girl’s College.

She said, “I’ve always loved books, reading them, diving into them, being in them, learning from them, and growing with them. This is why I knew from very early on — I think from std VI or VII — the only subject that I truly loved was literature, both Hindi and English. Stories are something that really attracts me, be it fiction, non-fiction or biography, I just love them all. I’m still very much invested in literature, and read a lot. So yes, I’m a nerd and a very proud bookkeeper!”

Further, she continued and shared her hangout experience about college days. “Around the campus, it had to be Kamla Nagar! There was a small community center where we all would hang out and have aloo parantha. I still remember relishing desi Chinese with Schezwan sauce, and lots of coffee. I vividly remember, there used to be a park in our community center. We used to walk and talk lying on the grass without looking at our watches… those were different times, it feels like a different lifetime already.” She added.

When she was asked about which type of student she was? The reel life Naagin said, I was regular with my attendance but a backbencher (smiles). I was allowed to sit for my exams. So that justifies me being regular with my college for most of the year.

Talking about the work front, Mouni had been seen in several music videos and will be seen in the Bollywood most awaited film Bhramastra.