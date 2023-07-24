‘Beizzati Ho Gayi’, Maniesh Paul Recalls Getting Scolded By Akshay Kumar At An Award Show!

Popular actor and host Maniesh Paul has made a firm place for himself in the entertainment industry. He has won millions of hearts with his effortless comic timing during his 21-year long career. While doing anchoring, Maniesh has been part of some hilarious on stage incidents. Recently, the actor recalled one such incident and it is related to Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar.

In a latest interview with the Humans of Bombay, Maniesh was asked to share a funny anecdote about a celebrity that has a special place in his heart. He did not take much time to remember about one of his interactions with Akshay from his initial hosting days. The actor stated that he was once hosting an award show and the Khiladi Kumar came on stage to receive an award. While he was stepping down, Manish asked him to deliver a dialogue. But to his surprise, Akshay gave him a tough look and asked him to shut up.

Maniesh quoted, “He said chup kar in a stern tone. I started sweating. My mother had also come for the first time to see my work. I was so embarrassed that beizzati hogayi.”

Further in the conversation, the actor stated that Akshay’s serious reply did not deter him. Rather, he followed the megastar and confronted him. Maniesh told Akshay that he felt bad. After this, their conversation turned into a hilarious banter which left even audiences in splits.

For the unversed, Maniesh Paul began his career as a TV actor. He appeared in several shows before getting fame from anchoring. Maniesh has been a host on shows like ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘India’s Best Dancer’, ‘Nach Baliye’ and many more. He has worked in films like ‘Mickey Virus’ and ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’.