Bellbottom: Akshay Kumar’s new film banned in these countries, know what was the reason

Vashu Bhagnani and Ranjeet M Tiwari’s film Bellbottom was in the news since its release last year and it has been garnering tremendous accolades after its release Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the lead role in this film. Apart from him, Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, and Vaani Kapoor are also in important roles. Akshay Kumar’s performance is being praised, as well as Lara Dutta in the role of Indira Gandhi has also won everyone’s heart.





After the second wave of the pandemic, a big-budget film has been released in theaters for the first time. The film has received a good response from the critics and the audience also loves the film. Although this film has been banned in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait. The reason behind the ban of this film is some of the content of this film. Actually, in the second part of the film, hijackers are shown taking the plane from Lahore to Dubai. In the actual incident in 1984, the UAE Defense Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum personally handled the matter and the UAE authorities caught the hijackers.



Now in the film Bellbottom, this incident is shown to the Indian officers as the protagonist. In the film, Akshay Kumar is seen in the role of a hero who keeps even the Defense Minister of UAE in the dark about this operation. In such a situation, if the news is to be believed, the Censor Board in the Middle Eastern countries has objected to this and has banned the film. The film has also been released in India and other countries. However, the release of this film has been stopped due to the lockdown restrictions in cinemas in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala. According to the reports, this film has been released on 1600 screens. In such a situation, if we see an average, then there will be three shows on every screen in a day.



