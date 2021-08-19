Akshay Kumar’s film Bellbottom has been released in theaters today (August 19). It is a big day for the film industry, as the theaters have opened after a long wait and the release of films has started in theatres. For this, the industry is also applauding Akshay Kumar and the makers of Bellbottom, who took all the risks and decided to release the film in theatres. Ajay Devgan has turned his back for this courage of Akshay. Ajay tweeted on Thursday, in which he wrote – Dear Akki, I am hearing about the good reviews of Bellbottom. Also, the confidence you have shown to release it in theatres is commendable.

Responding to Ajay’s wishes, Akshay wrote – Many thanks, brother. It matters a lot. I pray that soon the cinema halls open in Maharashtra and you too can see. I want to know your opinion. The pair of Ajay and Akshay have been seen on the big screen and now Ajay will be seen in his Singham avatar in Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi. Kangana Ranaut also congratulated Akshay for releasing the film in theatres, wishing him all the best for Bellbottom. Kangana wrote in Insta Story – Watch the blockbuster bellbottom in theaters today. Thanks to the entire team for taking the first step. You have already become a winner. Let me tell you, Kangana’s Thalaivi is also ready for release and its release has been postponed once.

Karan Johar saluted Akshay and the team and wrote that the team of Bellbottom has become a trailblazer. I am looking forward to seeing the film. Much love to the cast and crew of the film. It is worth mentioning here that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release of many big films was either postponed or was released on OTT platforms. Even Salman Khan’s film Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on the OTT platform under the pay-per-view model.

The industry was waiting for the release of this film in theatres. After the second wave stopped, Akshay Kumar first decided to launch his film Bellbottom in theatres, with the hope that the audience would once again reach the theaters. However, in states where cinema halls are currently open, they are being operated with 50% capacity. Bellbottom is the first major Bollywood film to hit the theaters after the second wave has subsided. The film’s release date was postponed twice. Meanwhile, big films like Sher Shah and Bhuj – The Pride of India were released on OTT platforms.