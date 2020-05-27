Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma came close with each other when they entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 11. The two were in a relationship with other people when they entered buy soon realized that they were happier together. And after coming out, the two broke up with their respective partners Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal. Now, Benafsha and Priyank been together for some time and people are making claims that they are questioning them about their wedding.

In a live session with Telly Chakkar, Benafsha said that she is just 23-years-old and has no plans to getting married anytime soon. Benafsha was quoted saying, “Well, a lot of people don’t know that I am only 23 years old. I am very young for marriage. You can ask me the same question probably after seven to eight years.”

Post making the relationship official on social media, Priyank Sharma talked about his bond with Benasha and stated they really fit together. “I had met Ben through common pals. We became good friends and I got to know her better during ‘Bigg Boss’. Both of us were single when we entered the house. We felt a strong connection, especially after I re-entered the house post my eviction. We developed feelings for each other but didn’t want to make any commitment without being sure. Once out in the real world, we spent a lot of time together and realised that we were in love. It has been exactly two-and-a-half years since Ben and I are together. She gives me a sense of completeness and we fit together like missing pieces of a puzzle,” Priyank Sharma was quoted by a Times Of India.

