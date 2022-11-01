Bengali Cuisine Moving Across The Border- Checkout!

Bengal was split on the eve of India’s independence. While the other became East Pakistan, one portion was taken to India. East Pakistan afterwards evolved into Bangladesh. People who had been uprooted by the division migrated to India with their cuisines and culinary skills. Bangladeshi food has also changed throughout time. Discover 20 more of these delicacies from Bengal’s culinary past as you continue reading.

1.Chital Macher Muitha

Indian featherback, often known as chital, is a pricey and sought-after fish. The fish meat is formed into bite-sized balls, fried, and then cooked in delicious gravy to make “Chital Macher Muitha”. It is a traditional meal from East Bengal and requires some effort to prepare. But the effort is worthwhile.

2. Shutki Maach Bata

West Bengal dislikes Shutki Maach because of its awful decaying odor. But in Bangladeshi cooks, it is regarded as a delicacy. Basically, “Shutki Maach” means dried fish. It is a common practice for preserving fish. Smashing and frying the fish in a fiery, spicy, garlic sauce that will blow your head and your taste buds is how “Shutki Maach Bata” is produced.

3. Pui Chorchori

The “Pui Shaak” and the fish head are combined in this meal. This recipe can also include other seasonal vegetables including pumpkin, jackfruit, brinjal, and potato.

4. Shingi Macher Jhol

Shingi Maach has the astonishing ability to last for a very long time without water. They contain large amounts of calcium and protein. For this reason, individuals who are recovering from the disease are frequently given Shingi Maacher Jhol. It is a wholesome dinner with a delicate spice flavor.

5. Ilish Bhapa

Steam is referred to as “Bhapa” in Bengali. Therefore, “Ilish Bhapa” refers to Hilsa cooked in steam. Hilsa, mustard paste, and finely chopped coconut are used to make this hearty dish. Among Bengalis, Hilsa is a crowd favourite. People with East Bengali ancestry frequently boast about the diversity of Ilish recipes they have in their cookbooks, which is common.