By SukanyaBasu Mallik

Okay, so it’s been days of contacting that one person and weeks of trying to figure out what went wrong. Before typing this article I googled, “Why does being ignored hurt so much?” Google told me that a part of the justification the person doing the ignoring might be irritated is that they’re not receiving what they want, and don’t see why they should reconcile. Counting on the situation, they might not see how much they’re hurting you.

Reasons, well now that we’re not in touch, I can only speculate. But no matter what, doesn’t take away the fact that I’m hurting. It’s not a boyfriend or a best friend or a relative. Just a friend who at other times wouldn’t matter as much maybe, but now that I’m being ignored, it does hurt. Research has indicated that the act of avoiding or eliminating a person activates the same area of the brain that is activated by physical pain and I can vouch for it. Like all abuse, it can profoundly damage the person on the receiving end.

Now in the middle of this crisis if you are looking for a solution all you’ll find on your device is:

‘Give The Person Space’, but can you? I mean if you feel the urge to bombard the other person with questions and demands, you’re not alone! I feel you!

Next advice?

‘Make Sure That The Person Is Really Ignoring You.’

Really? How? Say if someone’s ignoring my texts and phone calls since days, how do I know

what’s actually happening on the other side?

‘Think About Why The Person Could Be Mad At You.’

Ok, I got 101 lists of reasons why he could be mad at me!

‘Avoid Overreaction.’ Okay?

‘Don’t Let It Consume You.’

Why do you think I’m Google searching such stupid stuff?

‘Meet Face To Face’ Nah!

Social distancing you know.

‘Apologize If Necessary.’

A. Lockdown

B. How do I talk to someone who’s not talking to me?

Okay, now enough of making fun. Hope this made you feel better for some time. Here’s how I’m dealing with stuff at my end. Who knows, might work for you?

A. Journaling

Write it out. Let your heart bleed. It’s okay

B. Acceptance

Accept that it’s okay. People come, people leave. Not everyone is meant to stay. And you can’t please everyone.

C. Forgive

Forgive yourself, forgive them. This might help you gain some mental peace.