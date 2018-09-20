Losing weight may look like a very tough job but do not lose hope. Women are told to their body like the way it is. It’s true! Physique, and figure never defines who you really are. But here are some ways that will help you see instant progress in losing body weight and help you gain some sense of satisfaction within a month. Scroll to find out!

1. No time to cook? Blend them together

Smoothies can never go wrong. Amp up your weight loss progress by blending veggies and fruits that you love to form a healthy smoothie. Add some ice to it to make it even tastier. It saves time and gives you a toned body. Be creative, take chances with vegetables and invent new smoothies for your perfect figure. Smoothie is an easy take-away breakfast to college or work. Girls, what are you waiting for? It is time to try something new.

2. Cardio workout saves the day

No matter how much calories you take during the day, working out is important. Cardio is a proved method of losing weight. Instead of hitting the gym, you can look for YouTube workout videos. There are workout challenges on YouTube that will rush your progress. If you feel lazy, you can pick your friends or siblings to work out with you.

3. Drink water before you eat

When it is time for lunch, make sure you drink water 15 minutes before eating your meal. This make your stomach feel full, and you will eventually avoid eating in large quantities.

4. When you are bored, go for a run!



Going for a jog not only helps you to lose some kilograms but also, relaxes your mind. You get some me-time by spending the time with nature. This way, you can effortlessly take care of your physical and mental health together. What is more amazing than that?

5. Make a check list

Check lists or to-do-lists are reminders of the chore that are pending for the present day. When you wake up in the morning, make sure to work on the check-list and make it about your health. You can set up a workout reminder, or a reminder to drink 8 glasses of water per day. This make sure you don’t skip any important part of your routine.