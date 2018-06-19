Dabangg Salman’s darling sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband Aayush Sharma threw the biggest Eid party and almost all of the B-Town turned up to party hard.

Bollywood Industry works hard and parties even harder. And when it comes to celebrating the pious festival like Eid, the Bollywood peeps know how to have a great time with family and friends. On the occasion of Eid, Salman Khan’s baby sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her dear husband Aayush Sharma hosted a grand Eid celebration party. And very expectingly, almost half of the Bollywood turned up.

The party’s extensive guest list included Arpita Khan’s family, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Seema Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri.

From the film fraternity, Katrina Kaif, Amrita Rao, Shakeel Ladak, Riteish Deshmukh, Nikhli Dwivedi, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Iulia Vantur, Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Freddy Daruwala, Daisy Shah, Mouni Roy, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Warina Hussain, Manish Malhotra, Divya Khosla Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Karanveer Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Saquib Saleem, Ahaan Panday, Bobby Deol, Tanya Deol, Huma Qureshi, Vatsal Seth, Ishita Dutta, Kartik Aryan, Deanne Panday and others were spotted.

Here are the highlights from the grand Eid party. Watch out for celebs’ stunning traditional outfits for Eid celebrations.

The hosts Arpita Khan Sharma & Aayush Sharma

Hosts Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma looked lovely together in the contrasting green and red outfits. Arpita’s green ghagra looked resplendent. And Aayush looked dapper in the red kurta.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina graced the grand party in a simple gold and blush pink Anarkali suit. She kept the makeup natural and minimal. She was wearing no jewellery whatsoever. But her black bindi stole out heart!

Mouni Roy

Mouni looked stunning as ever in this all-gold lehenga choli. Her matching gold earrings and sling bag go perfectly with her outfit. Out heart goes out to the tine choli with the sexy back.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan obviously attended his sister’s big bash. The ‘Race 3’ actor chose to go the casual way for celebration with his family and friends. He was spotted sporting a plain brown ‘Being Human’ T-shirt paired with black trousers. It’s comfort before style for Sallu Bhai.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline never disappoints with her fashion choices. She looked beautiful in this light pink floral suit with ankle length culottes. The golden detailing at the hem of the suit shines out perfectly.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi looked spectacular in this yellow floor-length Anarkali dress. Her dazzling smile added more to her charm. We are loving her outfit with the summer-friendly hue.

Divya Khosla Kumar

This lady is one fashionable diva. Be it red carpet or a Bollywood party, she always manages to look her stylish best. We love how she is rocking the pink and yellow lehenga choli.

Sajeeda Sheikh

Sanjeeda is one of the prominent faces of the Television industry and has an impeccable fashion sense. This time though, she failed to impress up with her ill-fitted sharara, no makeup and no jewellery look.

Aayush Sharma’s co-star in ‘Loveratri’ Warina Hussain

This lovely lady is all set to debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s ‘Loveratri’ opposite Aayush Sharma. While her acting debut awaits, she has already impressed us with her gorgeous fashion skills. Her white sharara looked stunning and her chandbalis are to die for.

Which outfit was your favourite?