Every year, former MLA and Congress party leader, Baba Siddique hosts a grand iftaar party for family and friends. Popular faces from all walks of life grace this opulent celebration.

Our Bollywood celebs too never miss this grand annual celebration. This year too, Big-wigs from B-town graced the iftaar feast hosted by Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique.

The extravagant guest-list included Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shilpa Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Iulia Vantur, Hina Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Daisy Shah, Zarine Khan, Mouni Roy, Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Pooja Hegde, Jay Bhanushali, Mahi Vij, Adah Sharma, Karanvir Bohra, Nikhil Dwivedi, Suneil Shetty, Huma Qureshi and others.

What’s a party without a bit of fashion? And when there is Bollywood, there tend to be oodles of Fashion involved. Bollywood stars are known to party in style. Doesn’t matter what the celebration is, Bollywood celebs always put their best fashion foot forward. And this year’s Iftaar party was no less than a fashion parade when B-town ladies and men arrived in style. Here are some of our best picks from the party last night. Some of the best and worst dressed celebs:

1. Katrina Kaif

Katrina looked lovely in this slate grey Anarkali suit. Blue detailed border adds a nice contrast to the otherwise monochrome look. We love how she has kept her makeup natural with nude lips. Her oxidised silver earrings add to her charm. And we are absolutely crushing over her black micro-bindi.

2. Iulia Vantur

Romanian playback singer and Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur also graced the event with her stunning beauty. She looked beautiful in this gold Anarkali. We love the red border on her dress. Her golden studded potli bag is accentuating her overall look. She kept her hair pulled back in a tight bun adorning them with a gajra. She is looking like a true Indian beauty in this attire.

3. Salman Khan

Salman Khan is Baba Siddique’s one of the closest friends from Bollywood. So he obviously attended the bash. This Race 3 actor kept his look pretty basic and simple with black trousers and matching black shirt.

4. Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan might be missing from the silver screen from sometimes now, but she always makes sure to attend the industry social events. This pretty lady showed up in a pretty peach-pink suit and pallazo combo and stole our heart with her look. She kept her overall look minimal with no jewellery and natural makeup.

5.Mouni Roy

Naagin actress Mouni Roy was a vision in white last night. She donned a beautiful ivory number with big chandelier jhumki earrings. we love her minimalistic yet classy look.

6. Jacqueline Fernandez

This Race 3 actress showed up in a mustard gown which kind of let us down. The colour of the gown is unflattering on Jacqueline and isn’t much to her natural charm. The gown had cape style sleeves which were the only saving grace in this whole ensemble.

7. Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood’s yummy mummy and Yoga queen Shilpa Shetty was also one of the guests from the industry and she showed up in this extremely gaudy sharara. The gold embroidery on her dress was too loud and flashy for our liking.

8. Huma Quereshi

Huma Quereshi’s fashion sense has always been in question ever since she entered Bollywood. And this time too, she very expectedly disappointed us. This curvy beauty showed up in a yellow and powder blue sharara dress which wasn’t the most flattering dress we saw that evening. Also, her wet and wild hair don’t go well will the whole look.

9. Anil Kapoor

This actor is way over 60 but his body just refuses to age. With three grown-up children and one of them being married, Anil Kapoor still holds the charisma he did back in the day. He can still give any new generation actor a run for his money. This Race 3 actor arrived at the Iftaar celebrations in a pretty casual attire. Anil wore a plain blue kurta with jeans and still stole the show with his handsome looks.

10. Hina Khan

Amid the popular celebrities from the film industry, Hina Khan attended the iftaar party from the Television industry. The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ actress donned a snow-white skirt and long top which looked good n her. The top of the dress was made of net which exposed Hina’s very toned midriff. Her bold red lips also gave the whole look a stunning contrast.

Other guests at the iftaar party:

Daisy Shah

Bobby Deol

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan

Adah Sharma

Maniesh Paul



Rhea Chakraborty



Pooja Hegde

