‘Better Than Original,’ Netizens Hail Poonam Pandey’s Dance On Besharam Rang At Pratik Sehajpal’s Birthday Bash!

The first released song from upcoming film ‘Pathaan’, ‘Besharam Rang’ is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. While a certain section of audience is slamming it for its bold visuals, some others are simply enjoying the vibe that this mesmerizing track is giving. Many celebrities are also making reels on the same.

Recently, popular reality TV face and actor Pratik Sehajpal threw a birthday party for his friends. Adult star Poonam Pandey also reached in style at this star-studded bash. She danced the night away at the party. Dressed up in a silver sequined top with a revealing neckline paired with green high-waist pants, Pandey was also seen grooving to Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Besharam Rang’. A famous pap account shared a video where one can see Pandey moving her curvy figure on the peppy number. She is visualized holding a coffee mug in her hand while showing her sultry moves.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Soon after, the clip of Lock Upp contestant went viral on social media. Netizens began heaping praises on her for performing better than Padukone. “Better video than original,” wrote one fan. Another commented, “Btw she looks so beautiful❤️.” A third one said, “Deepika se acha isko le leti ye toh waise bhi in kamo me expert reh chuki hai👏😂😂.”

For the unversed, ‘Besharam Rang Row’ is receiving flak from various Hindu organizations and Muslim Ulemas. They are accusing the makers for spreading vulgarity and destroying Indian culture with such tracks. The release of ‘Pathaan’ on January 25, 2023, is also being stopped in some states of India.

‘Pathaan’ will mark the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan after a hiatus of four years. It is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.