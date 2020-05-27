Bhagyashree debuted in Bollywood with ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ and for the first time, Salman Khan was starring as a lead role in the same film. In no time the movie became the biggest hit of the year and still loved by people. Salman Khan and Bhagyashree romance in the film captured the hearts of the nation and catapulted them to fame. The two stars are often approached for several photoshoots together, back then. In an interview, Bhagyashree opened up about one such incident when a photographer asked Salman to smooch but the actor’s gesture won everyone’s heart.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Bhagyashree revealed that a popular photographer wanted to capture the hot pictures of her and Salman together. According to the report, the photographer asked Salman to catch and smooch her.

“There was a very popular photographer back then, who is no more. He wanted to take some not-so-complimentary photographs of Salman and me, some sort of ‘hot’ photographs. So, he took Salman aside and told him, ‘Main jab camera set up karunga (When I set up the camera), you just catch her and smooch her,’” she revealed.

Bhagyashree left in shock the photographer’s demand, but Salman’s reply won her heart when he said that he won’t her without her consent. “All of us were newcomers and this photographer thought he had the liberty to do something like that. Back then, smooching scenes were not prevalent. I don’t think he or Salman knew that I was standing very close by and could hear every word. For a second, I remained shocked, but just then, I heard Salman say, ‘I am not going to do anything of that sort. If you want any pose like that, you need to ask Bhagyashree.’ I really respected Salman’s response, and that’s when I realised I was among safe people,” she said.

