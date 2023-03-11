Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa To Do Cameo In Karan Johar’s Film, Read Full News

Bharti Singh, a well-known artist of the entertainment world, is often recognized for her comedy. Bharti’s comedy is such that the audience gets in bad condition laughing. From the world of TV to social media, Bharti has left her mark and made her place in the hearts of people.

Bharti never leaves any stone unturned to entertain her audience. Now Bharti has given a very good news to her fans, after which the fans are not happy.

Recently, in an interview, Bharti revealed that she will be seen opposite husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are going to be seen in cameo roles in Karan’s film. In the past, viral pictures from the sets of Alia and Ranveer had taken the internet by storm and got the audience excited yet again.

Bharti further explained how she got such a big opportunity. She told that suddenly one day he got a call from Karan Johar’s team and the film maker’s team told that there is an ad in the middle of the film, for which he and Harsh have been called to do a cameo role in the film. Bharti further adds that Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya was also present with her on the sets and she had a lot of fun working with Karan in the film.

Let us tell you that Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be released in theaters on July 28. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are working together once again in this film. The pairing of Alia and Ranveer Singh had created a lot of buzz in their previous film ‘Gully Boy’ as well.