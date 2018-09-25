Share

Tweet

Pin 31 shares

The comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are both admitted in the hospital due to a very deadly disease. The couple was anticipated to be entering the Bigg Boss 12 house but unfortunately, none of the two could make it. The reason behind this is still uncertain but there are rumors that the two were keeping under the weather for some time.

According to reports, both Bharti and Haarsh were feeling unwell for quite some days and decided to get themselves checked. After some blood tests and body check-up, the doctors diagnosed both of them with dengue. They were advised to get admitted to the hospital to get proper care and recover fast. However, in less than a day of those reports, their health deteriorated and the two had to be rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital.

Fans were eagerly waiting for Bharti Singh and Haarsh to enter the Bigg Boss house. The couple was even present at the Goa Press Conference of the show that was hosted by Salman Khan himself. They were happy and excited to enter the house but couldn’t manage to. According to reports, their presence at the press conference was just a promotional tactic played by the Bigg Boss makers. Even though they were introduced as the first Jodi to enter the house, they were not meant to be in the walled house.

Coming back to their health, doctors have said that they would discharge the two once they have properly recovered.