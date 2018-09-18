Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa – one couple from the telly land who always gives us major marital and relationship goals, and is equally entertaining. It has been a while since we saw Bharti on television but the wait is going to end soon as she will soon appear on the reality TV Show, India’s Got Talent.

When the Times of India asked her about the same, she replied, “Har baar main Lucknow ek naye ladke ke saath ajaati hoon (laughs). And I am very happy that I have come to Lucknow this time with Rithvik as I have a ligament tear in my leg because of the stunts that I did in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’s’ upcoming season. So Rithvik has been quite supportive during the shoots of India’s Got Talent’s Lucknow auditions. He is not only busy improvising his own act, but he even takes care of me”.

Talking about how her life has changed post-marriage, Bharti was quoted as saying, “Yes life has changed a lot post marriage – I now wear sindoor and mangalsutra, which I love the most about being married. It’s been more than eight months to my marriage and I am loving this phase of my life, I think everyone should get married. When you have a best friend as your husband, things are supposed to get good for you.”

“Husband-wife mein mann mutav ho sakte hai, magar friends mein aisa nahi hota as they are more forgiving. Haarsh is very caring. He has called me several times today to ask me about my leg. Even my in-laws are great. I used to wake up at 1 PM at my home before marriage, and now I wake up at 2 PM. My in-laws are like my close friends. They are very accommodating.”, she added.

She also said that she has discussed starting family with Harsh and she doesn’t want to delay motherhood. “Yes, Haarsh and I both love kids. In fact, Haarsh toh galiyo mein logon ke bachhe uthata rehta hai (laughs). We have discussed about extending our family. And by 2020, I will be a mother. Maine toh Haarsh ko bola hai that I want to perform on the stage till the last day of my pregnancy. I want my child to get good vibes. I have in fact, asked him to plan and write scripts for me for my pregnancy,” she told TOI.

The fact that Bharti Singh wants to perform on-stage till the last day of her pregnancy, really touched our hearts the most!