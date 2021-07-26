Indian fencer Bhavani Devi made her Olympic debut with a resounding victory in the first match but was ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics after losing to Manon Brunet in the second match on Monday. She has become the first Indian athlete to play in the Olympics in Fencing. In the second match of Bhavani Devi Women’s Individual Sabre, she lost to Brunet 7-15. Earlier, Bhavani had defeated Tunisia’s Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3. Brunet also led 11-2 in the second period. Bhavani made 4 points while coming back. Brunet reached the first 15 points in a match that lasted nine minutes and 48 seconds. The fencer who scores 15 points in this event becomes the winner.





Regarding this, Bhavani Devi says that this is my first Olympics and I am the first fencer in the country to participate in the Olympics. It was great to represent India here and win the first match. Earlier, Bhavani did not allow Ajiji to score a single point in the first period of three minutes and took an excellent 8-0 lead. Bhavani Devi was forced to choose to fence in school. There were six sports in the school, Bhavani had to choose one of them and by the time she chose the sport of her choice, she was left with only a seat in fencing, due to which she had to take fencing. Then his interest in this game grew.

Sai’s coach Sagar Lagoo, seeing his talent, called him to train at the center in Thalassery, Kerala. After that, She never looked back. Won the first international medal in the 2009 Commonwealth Championship by finishing third. Bhavani won the silver medal in the individual competition in the Asian Championship held in 2014.







Describing her journey, Bhavani Devi said that she had resorted to lies for this sport before joining fencing in school. He said that I was asked about my father’s annual income and said that fencing is a very expensive sport. If you come from a poor family, you will not be able to afford it. But I told more about my father’s income. Bhavani said that initially when swords were very expensive, we used to play with bamboo sticks and used our swords only in tournaments. Because of the sword breaks, we cannot afford them again and it is very difficult to buy them in India. After this PV Sindhu won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. He is also a world champion and now Bhavani Devi has given fencing a new identity in the country.