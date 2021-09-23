Bhojpuri Star ‘Nirhua’ Wanted To Join The Army But The Dream Could Not Be Fulfilled

Bhojpuri films superstar Nirhua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav has made his mark all over the world today. Not only in Bihar, UP and Jharkhand, but Nirhua’s fan following is in crores across the world. The songs of Nirhua are always on the trending list on YouTube and are very much liked. Nirahua has given many super hit films in Bhojpuri cinema. Surprisingly, 15 films of Nirahua have been released so far, which are in his name. He is also one of the highest-paid actors of Bhojpuri cinema. But you will be surprised to know that this famous Bhojpuri actor Nirhua once wanted to go to the army and become a soldier of the country. But his dream could never be fulfilled. Know why Nirhua’s dream of becoming a soldier was broken.



Nirahua has wanted to become a soldier since childhood. Actually, many of his family members are soldiers. That’s why he also wanted to serve the country. At the same time, Nirhua started working hard from school days to fulfill his dream. He had also joined NCC while studying so that he would be completely fit before joining the army. Nirhua grew up with age but his height betrayed him. Despite all the efforts, he could not be selected for the army. After which he made his career in films.

Nirhua could not join the army, but he has won the hearts of people on the big screen as a soldier. He made a film named ‘Army’. Nirhua himself also worked in this film, in which actress Ritu Singh was seen in the lead role with him. Nirahua went to see Karisma Kapoor’s Raja Hindustani film during school days. When he returned after watching the entire film, he was punished for being late. But from this day onwards, influenced by the film Raja Hindustani, he added the word Hindustani in front of his name.