‘Bhool Jati Hai Ki…’; TV Actress Shweta Tiwari Gets Trolled For Wearing Bold Black Nightie!

Hot TV star Shweta Tiwari don’t need any identity these days. Shweta is one of those television actresses who started her career on the small screen and now showcased her acting skills in Bollywood and Bhojpuri films. In addition to acting, Shweta has been open about her bravery on social media. Meanwhile, a bold photo of Shweta has taken the internet by storm.

Shweta Tiwari Shares Bold Photo

Besides acting, Shweta Tiwari is also very active on social media. Recently, she has been posting photos and interacting with fans frequently. Meanwhile, Shweta shared a very candid photo. In the published photo, 42-year-old Shweta is dressed in black nightie and taking close-up selfie. While Shweta’s hair is tied loose. At the same time, fans are shocked seeing her boldness in the photo.

Fans React seeing her boldness

Fans really like the photos of Shweta Tiwari. Users do not get tired of praising in the comments. However, this time she faced trolls also as one netizen wrote: “you forgot that you are a daughter’s mother.” Another netizen wrote, “Madam, please tell me which Mill’s flour you ate from.” one wrote, “Your age decreasing instead of aging”.

Shweta Tiwari’s current work front

On the work front, 42-year-old Shweta Tiwari is currently work as a lead character in “Main Hun Aparajita”.She recently posed for a photo shoot in a bright red sari. In the photo, Shweta is wearing a red saree with silver trim. She was wearing a massive diamond necklace and matching earrings. This time her hair was loose. Shweta painted this saree with light lipstick to look more beautiful.