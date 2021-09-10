The horror-comedy film ‘Bhoot Police’ directed by Pawan Kriplani has been released today on Disney Plus Hotstar. Pawan, who has previously directed horror films like ‘Ragini MMS’ and ‘Phobia’, has a lot of interest in horror genre films. Pawan has been working on the story of the film ‘Bhoot Police’ for the last 10 years. He says, ‘Bhoot Police’ was my first film. As a writer, I wrote this film ten years ago. Tried filmmaking several times, but had to stop due to some reason. The dream of making this film finally came true with a stellar cast like Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Javed Jaffrey in collaboration with Ramesh Taurani and Akshay Puri.

The topic of spirituality vs science has always been in discussion all over the world. So we didn’t have to make any changes in the script or the story of the film. Yes, we made some changes in the dialogue keeping in view the change in time and culture. Talking about the set of the film, Pawan says, “Our film depicts a big and unique world of tantriks and babas. Tantriks are a part of our culture and we also have ghost fairs at many places. The city of Silawar shown in the film is also fictional. The look of the van used in this is designed in such a way that it reflects the characters and nature of the film. The gate shown in the Bhoot Mela scene shot in Jaisalmer is not a set, but a real gate. We also worked with local people while shooting there.



Pawan explains the reason for his attachment to horror stories, ‘As an audience, I like horror films. That’s why I am also interested in making films of this genre. The first movie I saw was Steven Spielberg’s Jazz in a theatre. I can talk about some important issues through horror films. We have a limited audience for horror films. Because of this very few filmmakers have tried their hands in this genre. Due to budget and limited audience, filmmakers do not dare to experiment much. In the current era, people are liking the horror-comedy genre more by mixing comedy with horror and its reach has also increased.